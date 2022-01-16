Dispute over affair kills HVF staffer

Chennai :

The deceased S Kumaran of Avadi housing board was a fitter at the Heavy Vehicle Factory. Police said Kumaran accompanied one Meena and her friends since she was allegedly beaten up by Sindhu, wife of Meena’s paramour Padmaguru. At Sindhu’s house in Kundrathur, a quarrel erupted between Sindhu’s family and Meena’s friends on Friday night. In the melee, Kumaran allegedly slapped Sindhu, which infuriated her husband Padmaguru. He took a knife and stabbed Kumaran. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Kundrathur police arrested Padmaguru and remanded him.