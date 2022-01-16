Fish markets see huge rush ahead of shutdown

Chennai :

Social distancing went for a toss at fish markets in the city where people thronged on Saturday ahead of full lockdown. With no meat shops open due to Tiruvalluvar Day, the demand for seafood went up, leading to an increase in its prices by 20 per cent.





“As the majority of people offer non-vegetarian food today, and with no meat shops open, the demand for seafood increased. The sale started at 4.30 am and we received more than 2,000 customers in a single day after a long gap. Usually, customers used to purchase one kg of fish and one kg of prawns, but due to lockdown and Pongal holiday, the purchase was about 5 kg,” said MP Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour.





He said the trawlers who ventured into the sea two days ago returned on Saturday, so the market got at least 12 tonnes of seafood. The demand for seafood went up rapidly by noon.





Till 5 am, there were barricades placed for the people to maintain physical distance. However, after the night curfew ended, it was removed. Though the police force made frequent announcements for the public to follow COVID protocol, the police announcement fell on deaf ears.





Similarly, the Chintadripet fish market received more customers than usual due to the full lockdown on Sunday. Since there was a shortage in supply, many purchased the available seafood in the market.





“Usually, we receive less than 100 customers on Saturdays, but due to lockdown and closure of mutton stall, people flooded the market. The big fishes were sold by 10 am; customers who came later had little choice and returned after purchasing what was available,” said Mano K, a retail trader at Chintadripet fish market. “Also, already the prices were high in the wholesale market, so there was no increase in the rates in retail this week, ” he added.





Seer fish (vangiram) was sold for Rs 700-750 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 350 per kg, anchovy (nethili), and crab sold for Rs 300 per kg, prawns Rs 500-1,000 per kg, trevally (para) Rs 400 per kg, black pomfret for Rs 500-550 per kg.