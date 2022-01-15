Active cases in Chennai cross 50,000 for first time

Chennai :

As per data, the city recorded as many as 50,977 active cases on Saturday morning. On Friday, the city reported 8,963 new cases, which is the highest number of single-day cases since the outbreak. However, only 4,557 persons were discharged on the day.





During the second wave of the pandemic, the number of active cases came close to 50,000. But the highest number of active cases was recorded on May 22 when the city had 49,236 active cases. On May 23, 49,055 active active cases were reported. After that, the cases started declining.





An official said that the number of active cases will come down in coming days as the patients are considered as recovered after 7 days of isolation. "From next week, recoveries will be higher than the new cases," he added.