Tamil Nadu approves three new flyovers for Chennai, GO issued

Chennai :

The decks have been cleared for the construction of three new flyovers in Chennai with a GO being issued approving a proposal of Chennai Corporation and allocating Rs 335 crore.





The flyovers will come up at the junction of Konnur High Road and Strahan’s Road, along South Usman Road-CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, and the third flyover will be constructed to replace the existing subway at Ganesapuram. In December, the civic body had passed a resolution approving designs for the new flyovers and had sent it to the government for administrative sanction.





The existing Ganesapuram subway has a two-lane undivided bidirectional carriageway with a footpath on one side. The new flyover will be constructed at a cost of Rs 142 crore for 680m with four lanes. “There are four railway tracks over the subway. Dr Ambedkar College Road has a four-lane divided carriageway from Pulianthope High Road to Ganesapuram subway. Stephenson lane starts in Ambedkar College Road at about 20 m north of the subway and forms a three-way junction. Heavy traffic is observed between this road and the subway,’ the resolution stated.





At Otteri junction, a two-lane bidirectional flyover connecting Konnur High Road and Strahans Road will be constructed. Despite the flyover on South Usman Road, the civic body designed the new structure to link the ramp portion of the existing flyover on South Usman Road and proceed above the CIT Nagar 1st and 4th Main Road junctions.



