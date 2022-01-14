GCC starts home triaging for COVID patients

Chennai :

In a move to ensure the safety of COVID patients, the Greater Chennai Corporation has started home triaging.





In a press release, the civic body said medical teams of Chennai Corporation will visit patients under 45 years of age at their houses to check their health status, including body temperature and oxygen saturation.





“They will also check for symptoms like cold, cough and fever. Based on their symptoms and health status, the teams will prescribe home isolation. Medicines, masks and kabasura kudineer are being given to the patients,” the release added.





Medical teams (triaging teams) have been constituted for each of the 200 wards. Apart from the 200 medical teams, as many as 1,000 volunteers have been appointed to monitor the health status of home quarantine patients.





As per the data, 24,174 patients are under home quarantine as of Thursday morning. Also, residents can contact 044-25384520 and 044-46122300 for COVID-19 related assistance.





Meanwhile, the total number of cases in the city has crossed 6 lakh as the city reported as many as 6,16,959 cases as of Thursday.



