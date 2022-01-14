NEET-PG aspirant kills self at hostel

Chennai :

An MBBS graduate who was preparing for the NEET-PG was found hanging at a hostel room in Choolai on Thursday. The police have recovered a suicide note which reportedly stated that no one was responsible for her death.





The deceased was identified as Karthika (23), a native of Pothanur in Namakkal district. She completed MBBS last year at the Madras Medical College (MMC). She stayed at a hostel on Hunters Road behind the Vepery police station and was preparing for the post-graduate NEET examination.





As other residents of the hostel noticed that Karthika did not turn up for breakfast and lunch, they alerted the warden. They informed the police and a team from the Vepery police station broke open the door to find Karthika hanging dead. They recovered the body and sent it to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post mortem examination.





A suicide note was recovered from the room stating that no one was responsible for heath. However, the police have retrieved her phone for forensic analysis to ascertain if there was any other reason for her decision.





The Vepery police have registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC and informed her parents about her death . Further investigation is on.



