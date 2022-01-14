Mass transfer in Kancheepuram police for gangster links

Chennai :

The noose is tightening around the absconding history-sheeter ‘Padappai’ Guna and other dreaded criminals as DGP C Sylendra Babu has effected mass transfers — 40 cops in total including three inspectors — from Kancheepuram district to the South Zone on the charges of alleged links with the gangster element. The list includes one from the newly formed Tambaram commissionerate as well.





Kancheepuram all-women police inspector R Mageswari, Sriperumpudur inspector Rajangam and Manimangalam inspector Balaji have been transferred as per the DGP’s order which comes after an armed reserve constable was suspended for allegedly aiding Guna in his illegal activities. While Guna has been absconding for the last few months in connection with the case of hurling murder threats to a woman if she did not let go of her land, Kancheepuram police arrested Guna’s four aides a week ago apart from interrogating his wife Ellammal, a ward councillor.





While it is not clear in which manner the inspectors colluded with Guna and were benefitted, an IPS officer explained the unique way in which the gangster establishes contacts with police officers and other government officials.





“The Maduramangalam village Guna hails from is known for its government job aspirants. There are a lot of youngsters in the village who proficiently prepare for competitive exams to secure government jobs and Guna offers financial support to them until they land a job.





“Later, when they get posted in government offices in and around Kancheepuram, they want to be loyal to Guna and help him in any way they can including arranging meetings with officers. There are many police personnel who have been supported by Guna in the past and a list of such personnel has been prepared,” said the official, not wanting to be named.



