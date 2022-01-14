8 kg ganja seized from Express train to Kerala

Chennai :

The Tambaram railway police recovered eight kilograms of ganja from underneath the seats of an Express train in Tambaram on Wednesday.





When the Guruvayur Express train from Egmore, which departed on Wednesday morning, reached the Tambaram Railway station the Tambaram RPF checked the coaches of the train and found five plastic bags in D5 and D6 coaches. The police found the bags did not belong to any of the passengers. Soon they offloaded the bags and when opened, found about eight kilograms of ganja was concealed inside. The contraband was valued at Rs 4 lakh.





The ganja was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau in Chennai and the Tambaram RPF have registered a case and are browsing the CCTV footage in Egmore to trace the person who left the bags inside the train.