371 air warriors pass out from Tambaram IAF Station

Chennai :

A total of 371 air warriors, comprising 365 ab-initio trainees from various technical and non-technical trades and six international students from Nepal, Nigeria, Cameroon and Afghanistan, passed out from the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station, Tambaram on Thursday after successfully completing their trade phase of training.





Air Commodore Vipul Singh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram, who was the Chief Guest, congratulated the newly inducted air warriors into the IAF.





In his address, he complimented them on their achievements and urged each one of them to strive for professional excellence, a Defence release said.





He exhorted the passing out warriors to keep themselves abreast with the latest changes and make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their knowledge and skills.





He also advised the trainees to display exemplary conduct at all times, in keeping with the ethos of the service.





The Air Officer later presented the ‘Best All-Rounder Trophy’ to Leading Aircraftsman Alok Sharma, Mechanical System Fitter in group ‘X’ and Leading Aircraftsman Saurabh, Meteorological Assistant in group ‘Y’.





645 pass out from Avadi station





Meanwhile, a total of 645 trainees of Automobile Technician, Automobile Fitter and Air Force Police trades were inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) after undergoing rigorous training at Mechanical Transport Training Institute (MTTI) and Air Force Police and Security





Training Institute (AFP&STI) at Air Force Station, Avadi, Thursday. Among them, 538 trainees are from Automobile Technician and Automobile Fitter trade of MTTI and 107 trainees from Air Force Police.



