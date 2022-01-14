New commissionerates get 20 swanky patrol vehicles

Chennai :

The newly-formed Avadi and Tambaram police commissionerates have been provided with 20 new swanky patrol vehicles, which were formally flagged off by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday.





The new patrol vehicles in bright red colour have been equipped with public addressing system and a light bar on top.





The location of all the vehicles can be seen and tracked from the police control room they were attached since the vehicles come equipped with GPS devices, which would come in handy to send the patrol vehicles to the nearest spot in case of a distress call in order to reduce the response time.





These 20 patrol vehicles are part of 106 vehicles that were promised by the CM in the Assembly to all the police stations under the police commissionerates except Chennai across the State at a cost of Rs 10 crore.





Award for police, fire personnel





Meanwhile, the CM also ordered awarding of Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals to 3,000 police personnel (men and women) in the rank of Grade-I Police Constables, Head Constables, Havildars and Special Sub-Inspectors of Police and Chief Minister’s Medals to 120 Fire and Rescue Services Personnel in the rank of Leading Firemen, Driver Mechanics and Firemen and 60 Prisons and Correctional Services Department Personnel in the rank of Grade-I Warders and Grade-II Warders.





The monthly medal allowance of Rs 400 to the recipients of these medals will be sanctioned with effect from February 1, said a note.





In addition, the CM ordered for the award of the Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Technical and Specialised Services to six personnel, two each from the Police Radio Branch, Dog Squad and Police Photographers.



