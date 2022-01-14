Trio cheats jeweller with fake gold, held

Chennai :

Three men who cheated a jewellery maker in Elephant Gate with fake gold bars and escaped with nearly half kilograms of gold jewellery were arrested.





The victim Supratha Beera (34) of Park Town runs a jewellery making unit in the Elephant Gate area and a few men reportedly approached him a few months ago to exchange gold bars for readymade gold jewellery. About two weeks ago, the same men visited the unit and handed over gold bars weighing 110 grams and bought jewels for the same value.





On Monday, Supratha Beera received a phone call from the men who asked him to come near a hotel on Wall Tax Road with jewellery for 320 grams claiming that they have gold bars for the same weight.





Supratha Beera exchanged the jewellery for the bars and returned to the unit. But he was shocked on checking the bars since they were not gold. On suspicion, he checked the 110-gram bars he received from them 10 days ago and found out that they too were fake.





Based on his complaint, Elephant Gate police registered a case and secured the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. They were identified as A Mulla Umar (32) of Vyasarpadi, Mohammed Azar Ul Huq (42) of Patalam and Syed Faisal (33) of Pulianthope. A car and 312 grams of jewellery were seized from them. The trio was remanded in judicial custody.



