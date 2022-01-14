37-year-old man who visited Yemen arrested at Chennai airport

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man who visited Yemen was arrested at the Chennai airport on Thursday. The immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers who arrived from Kuwait on Thursday morning when the officials found that Muniya Selvam of Ramanathapuram had gone to Saudi Arabia to work as a driver in 2021 but from there he had travelled to Yemen and stayed there for a while.





Soon the officials detained him for inquiry and he told the officials that he was not aware of the restrictions as he was sent to Yemen on behalf of the private firm where he worked in Saudi Arabia. However, the immigration officials were not convinced.



