Major traffic diversion brought inat Sholinganallur junction on OMR

Chennai :

The newly formed Tambaram police commissionerate have made major traffic changes on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) at Sholinganallur which falls in their jurisdiction.





The movement of straight traffic from Medavakkam towards ECR at the junction of Sholinganallur and the movement of the right turn towards Navalur from Medavakkan side at Sholinganallur junction are permitted hereafter. Similarly, the movement of straight traffic from ECR towards Medavakkam at the junction of Sholinganallur and the movement of the right turn towards Thoraipakkam from the ECR side at Sholinganallur junction are also permitted.





The movement of right turn for those vehicles coming on OMR road from Navalur side and intending to proceed towards ECR at Sholinganallur Junction is prohibited. They can hereafter take a left turn at Sholinganallur junction towards Medavakkam and subsequently take a “U’ turn before the old toll plaza to reach ECR.



