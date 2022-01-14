Madras HC orders Rs 10 lakh relief to son of woman shot dead

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Perambalur district administration and three other people to jointly provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the legal heirs of a woman as she was mistakenly shot dead by a man deployed by a village panchayat president and two councillors to shoot down stray dogs in Eraiyur Village in Perambalur district.





Justice SM Subramaniam had passed the orders on disposing of a petition moved G Balu, son of the deceased woman, seeking a direction to the government to compensate his family for causing death to his mother on May 27, 2015, for the negligent, lethargic and irresponsible act of panchayat president Kulanji, Chinnadurai, Jayaraman both councillors and Vijayakumar, the shooter.





On recording the submissions, the judge held that the petitioner could establish a prima facie case and the death of the mother of the petitioner occurred due to the illegal operation conducted by Kulanji, Jayaraman and Chinnadurai.





“Engaging Vijayakumar to shoot down stray dogs itself is illegal. Further, the bullet removed from the mother of the petitioner during the post mortem confirms that the death occurred due to the bullet injuries. Therefore, the petitioner is entitled to the grant of compensation,” the judge ruled.





“Therefore, Kulanji, Jayaraman and Chinnadurai are directed to jointly pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner towards compensation. Further, the District Collector is directed to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the petitioner. Thus, the petitioner is entitled to total compensation of Rs 10 lakh within eight weeks,” the Judge said in the order.





He further expressed dissatisfaction against the district administration and police for not showing any sensitiveness in this matter nor initiating appropriate immediate action. Contrarily they have slowed down the actions and thereby colluded in a passive manner.





The High Court also pointed out that the prosecution has been initiated against the offenders and it is for them to defend their case before the competent court of law.



