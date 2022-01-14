Jayamkondam Municipality told to remove encroachment

Chennai :

The Madras High Court had directed Ariyalur district administration to remove encroachment on the pathway and further not to allow constructions in violation of the approved plan in Jayamkondam Municipality.





The first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu passed the orders on disposing a plea by Dr E Manikandan, a resident of Jayamkondam.





Senior counsel K Balu appearing for the petitioner prayed for a direction on the official respondents to take action for removal of the encroachments made by Jeron Stanley and Reeta Marry in Jayamkondam Village, Udayarpalam Taluk, Ariyalur district for making constructions in the pathway to the extent of 10 to 15 feet has been blocked.





LP Mauriya, counsel for Jayamkondam Municipality submitted to the court that the violation was found in the construction, a show notice dated November 19, 2020, was issued to the respondents and they have stopped the construction.





On recording the submissions, the bench held that on a perusal of the notice dated November 19, 2021, issued by the third respondent, they find that 30 days time was given to remove the deviation.





“We dispose of the writ petition with a direction to the Ariyalur district administration and Jayamkondam Municipality not to allow the construction of the building in violation of the approved plan and at the same time, it should be ensured that it is not encroached upon,” the bench ordered.



