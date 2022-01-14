TNSEC calls for all-party meet on urban civic polls on January 19

Chennai :

The State Election Commission on Thursday invited all recognised political parties for a meeting at its headquarters in Chennai on January 19. A communication from the TNSEC said that the consultative meeting will be open to all representatives of political parties from 11.30 am onwards.





The objective of the meeting is to discuss the conduct of free and fair polls to all urban local bodies in the state, including 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats. It may be noted that all the major political parties had invited applications from the aspirants. The SEC is yet to decide whether the polls to the post of mayors will be direct or indirect.



