Beware of fraudsters offering Covid booster dose via SMS, phone calls: Chennai cyber cops

Chennai :

The cyber crime sleuths of the Greater Chennai Police have warned the public not to fall prey to fraudsters offering Covid booster vaccine via SMS or phone calls.





While the Centre has given the nod for booster dose to fight Covid and have asked people above 60 years of age to get precautionary shots, fraudsters have found a way to con people who want to go for it.





While the government has announced that senior citizens can request for the booster shot on CoWIN website to get the third dose at their door step, fraudsters have been approaching people via phone call and SMS offering to give the booster irrespective of the age and without waiting period, said an officer.





"If you respond to them, they will send a phishing link and demand an OTP in the guise of registration, while they would siphon off your savings from the bank account. Do not entertain such messages or calls and do not download any link or share OTP," said the official.





Though no formal complaints have been received from people falling prey to such fraud, the cyber cops have sent out a warning as precautionary measure to create awareness.