Chennaittes celebrate Bhogi marking beginning of Pongal

Chennai :

Bhogi is celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and people this year usually avoided burning plastic.





Bhogi is a part of Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu where useless household articles are put in the bonfire, marking the end of the winters and the beginning of the harvest season.





Due to environment concern, the Tamil Nadu government has asked the public not to burn plastics and tires, most have agreed and didn't burning plastics and tires.





However, other parts of the state, including Chennai, were shrouded in fog and smoke from burning old items.