CMDA and railway officials discuss revitalising MRTS stations

Chennai :

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Southern Railway officials met on Wednesday and discussed revitalising MRTS stations in the city.





“Transportation is the key lifeline of a city. CMDA officials met with DRM and other officials of Southern Railways and discussed the possibilities of partnering for revitalising the MRTS stations and harnessing their commercial potential,” the planning authority official stated in a release.





Both CMDA and CUMTA departments have also agreed to explore a more integrative approach to create a win-win scenario for the public. “Overall, it was a very positive and encouraging meeting. Future plans to ensure last-mile connectivity, multimodal integration, common passes were also discussed. More importantly, Railways were very keen to be an integral part of city planning and have expressed their desire to be part of planning exercises,” CMDA tweeted.



