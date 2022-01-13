Elders, pregnant women, kids advised not to visit Parthasarathy temple

Chennai :

The police have advised senior citizens, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years to not visit the Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane on Thursday for their own safety.





This warning came while there is an existing ban on going to the temple on Wednesday night to participate in the festivities related to Vaikunda Ekadesi. While devotees would be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm on Thursday, they will be allowed inside only after thermal screening and on conditions that they should keep the mask on and maintain social distancing throughout the darshan. The temple would be closed for five days since Friday, the police said.





Devotees can park vehicles on Marina Beach service road, at Lady Wellington College and NKT school’s campus. Seven Deputy Commissioners, 23 assistant commissioners, 60 police inspectors and 200 sub-inspectors and other police personnel have been posted to regulate the crowd on a rotational basis. Meanwhile, the city police on Tuesday booked 5,195 cases of mask violation, collected Rs 10,39,00 as fine, registered 147 cases of night lockdown violations and seized 263 vehicles.



