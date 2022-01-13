Suburban train pattern changed

The Southern Railway (SR) reduced the frequency of MRTS services in the city

Chennai :

The Southern Railway (SR) reduced the frequency of MRTS services in the city with effect from Wednesday until further notice due to operational reasons.





As per the revision, about 33 services would start from Chennai Beach to Velachery and 37 from Velachery to Beach. A total of 70 services will be operated (earlier 80 services).





Avadi-Velachery EMU Special leaving at 4.10 am, Pattabiram Military Siding-Velachery EMU Special leaving at 8.25 pm, Gummidipundi-Velachery EMU Special leaving at 8.35 pm, Velachery-Tiruvallur EMU Special leaving at 5.05 am, Velachery-Avadi EMU Special leaving at 6.05 am and Velachery-Pattabiram Military Siding EMU Special leaving at 10.30 pm would be partially cancelled between Velachery and Chennai Beach from January 12, a statement issued by the SR said.





On account of the Pongal festival on January 14, and January 15 being a National Holiday, the Sunday pattern of suburban train services will be maintained in Chennai Central-Arakkonam, Chennai Central-Gummidipundi/Sullurupeta and Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu routes.





The SR has also proposed to attach extra coaches to a dozen pairs of express trains, including those operated between Chennai and Mannargudi, Thiruvananthapuram and Madurai, Egmore and Thanjavur, Egmore and Guruvayur, Chennai Central and Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai Central and Mangalore, Chennai Central and Alappuzha to clear extra rush of passengers.



