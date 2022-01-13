Illegal registration of Pallikaranai marsh: NGO wants FIR against officials

Chennai :

Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), seeking FIR against registration department officials, who allegedly registered a portion of Pallikaranai marsh to private persons.





In the complaint, Arappor Iyakkam alleged that between 1990 and 2014, marshland to an extent of around 1,000 acres has been registered to others by sub-registrars. “Most of the officials, who have been named in the complaints have attained higher posts. One official registered 66 acres of marshland in 2004 in the name of a trust. Later, FIR was filed against others while leaving out the name of the official. Now, the official has been promoted to a senior post,” Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organisation, said. The complaint also pointed out that 1,700 acres of marshland was handed over to the Forest Department in 2007. More than 10 registrations have been made even after the land was handed over to the Forest Department.





He added that after a High Court order pertaining to the marshland, all the survey numbers registered are included in encumbrance. “This proves misconduct in registering the marshland. However, no action was taken against the concerned officials,” he said.





The organisation has urged the DVAC to register FIR against the officials and investigate the role of ministers and IAS officials in the issue.