Chennai, Chengalpattu TPR shoot above 20 pc

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) of Chennai and Chengalpattu went above 20 per cent on Wednesday as the State reported 17,934 new cases, taking the total to 28,47,589.





With 1,35,672 people being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall TPR touched 11.3 per cent, the highest of 21.3 per cent was in Chennai after 30,468 samples were tested, followed by Chengalpattu at 20.9 per cent. Aix other districts recorded more than 10 per cent TPR, including Tirunelveli (16.8 per cent), Tiruvallur (16.4 per cent) and Ranipet (13 per cent).





Chennai continues to report the highest number of new cases at 7,372; Chengalpattu, 1,840; Coimbatore, 981; and Tiruvallur, 931.





A total of 19 deaths were reported in TN, taking the total to 36,905. At least 4,039 patients were discharged.





Bagayam station closed after inspector tests positive





The Bagayam police station on the edge of Vellore town on Tiruvannamalai road was temporarily closed for sanitisation after the station inspector was tested positive on Wednesday.



Most of the furniture were removed from the station and a temporary facility was set up in the area. Civic officials also took nasal and oral swabs of police personnel. Top officials of the district administration emphasised that all officials should be vaccinated fully. Vellore BDO Kannan was tested positive on Wednesday. IT may be recalled MLA P Karthikeyan and RDO Vishnu Priya are also under home quarantine after testing positive a few days ago.









