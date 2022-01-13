Sasikala losing time in consolidating her position: Cadre

Chennai :

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will be completing one year after her release from the Parapana Agraharam jail by the end of this month. While the case related to her removal from the post of AIADMK general secretary is pending before the court dragging for more than four years, the Election Commission has recognised the AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami as the official one.





In this backdrop, the supporters of Sasikala in the AIADMK and the AMMK are upset with the snail pace political progress of their ‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala.





The situation is such that the AMMK cadres and Sasikala supporters have started petitioning her to step up the political works and also create new posts and units and also name them as the rebel AIADMK, admitted sources close to Sasikaka. “Sasikala had planned to tour across the state after Pongal. Interaction with sulking AIADMK and AMMK workers were also scheduled, but the present COVID lockdown had further hit the political activities of Sasikala,” admitted an AMMK functionary.





“Day by day, OPS and EPS had consolidated their position in the AIADMK. In the upcoming civic polls OPS and EPS will sign the Form A and Form B recognising the official candidates,” said political commentator S Agneeswaran.





Let’s assume that Sasikala is winning the case, the court direction will be to conduct polls for AIADMK general secretary, but now again how many office-bearers are ready to elect Sasikala as the general secretary. The fact is that Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran are losing time, opined an advocate.



