RN Ravi hails Vivekananda’s path

Chennai :

Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary being celebrated as the National Youth Day.





He appealed to the youth of the state to re-dedicate themselves to build a self-reliant, prosperous and capable India. The Governor recalled how Swami Vivekananda, in his short life span, with his universal spirituality, practical wisdom and magnetic personality, galvanized the youth of the country with a sense of self-respect and a sense of destiny for Bharat as the World leader. It is only appropriate that his birthday is celebrated as the National Youth Day, Ravi said.



