2 kids run over by van after thrown off bike on Poonamallee high road

Chennai :

Two kids were run over by a speeding van after they were thrown off a bike while travelling with their parents on Poonamallee high road on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased Athiran (4) and Kaushik (2) were sons of the couple Selvam and Sumalatha and the accident happened when returning home from a relative’s house. While Selvam, a car driver, rode the bike, Sumalatha was riding pillion, with two kids sitting on the fuel tank.





When the bike was on the Poonamallee high road, Selvam hit a tricycle from behind in a bid to overtake the vehicle. In the impact, Athiran and Kaushik fell on the middle of the road and were run over by a van that came from behind. While they died on the spot, Selvam suffered a fracture in his leg and Sumalatha escaped unhurt. Koyambedu traffic investigation retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Van driver, P Ramaiah of Tenkasi, has been detained.



