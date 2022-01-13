Sylendra Babu among 324 personnel to get booster dose at police headquarters

Chennai :

DGP C Sylendra Babu and a few other officers were among 324 personnel who took the booster shot of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday at the police headquarters at a special camp for frontline workers.





The camp was organised by ADGP (Administration) Venkatraman and other officials who received the booster dose included ADGP (Welfare) Sylesh Kumar Yadav, apart from police personnel and ministerial staffers.





In a social media post, the DGP had said, “I had my booster shot today as a frontline worker. I encourage senior citizens to go for it.” The third wave of Covid has affected the police department too and till Monday, over 400 personnel tested positive to COVID across the State.



