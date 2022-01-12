DPH instructs DDHS to open sessions at existing govt vaccination centres

Chennai :

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine on Wednesday issued instructions for the Deputy Director of Health Services to open all the existing government Covid vaccination centres for precaution dose and vaccination for children.





“Open sessions in all the existing centres for precaution doses to eligible beneficiaries who completed 39 weeks from the date of second dose administration and vaccinating children of 15-18 years. Also, the site managers of the existing PCVs should open sessions for vaccination of booster dose and exclusive Covaxin session for 15-18 years beneficiaries apart from above 18 years,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





As per DPH, till January 10, a total of 23,34,845 beneficiaries (70 per cent) of 15-18 years have been vaccinated. For booster dose, 20,765 people were vaccinated, of which 10,091 healthcare workers, 5,482 frontline workers, and 5,192 above 60 years with comorbid conditions.





The DDHS are instructed to coordinate with JDHS, deans, and other health officials to ensure their eligible staff gets booster doses. And they should ensure to complete the inoculation for 15-18 years and precaution dose at the earliest.