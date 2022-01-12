University of Madras re-schedule academic activities due to worsening Covid situation

Chennai :

Accordingly, the University's registrar, in his notification, said that due to the Covid pandemic situation, the candidates' entry for admission of the PhD program for the January 2022 session, which has been closed on December 31, was reopened up to January 31 so as to enable the aspiring candidates to apply for the course in the institution.





Likewise, the university has extended the date of submission of synopsis and thesis for terminal PhD students. Accordingly, earlier the students were allowed to submit their thesis up to December 31 without penalty. However, they were permitted to submit their thesis on or before June 30, 2022.





Similarly, the institution also extended the last date for receiving applications from the existing Arts and Science colleges for starting additional courses and sections for the academic year 2022-2023 till the end of this month.