Third wave: Modi to discuss with Chief Ministers tomorrow

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin will attend the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over the COVID-19 situation on Thursday as the number of virus infections continues to see a surge due to the Omicron variant.





Reviewing the COVID situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had said he would convene a meeting of Chief Ministers to discuss the way forward. Sources in the State secretariat said Stalin would be part of the meeting convened by the Prime Minister.





Meanwhile, the number of new cases has been rising exponentially across the country, including in Tamil Nadu, which recorded more than 15,000 case on Tuesday. The recent surge in daily cases has taken the burden of active cases in the State beyond 75,000.





More than these absolute numbers, what is more alarming is the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State, especially in some of the districts including Chennai. According to the Union Health Ministry, TPR above five per cent implies rapid spread of the pandemic, warranting closer monitoring and stringent measures.





While the overall TPR as on Tuesday reached 11.33 per cent, it is much higher at 18.1 per cent in Chennai and 18 per cent in Chengalpattu, followed by 17.7 per cent each at Tiruvallur and Ranipet. Krishnagiri (12.2%), Tirunelveli (11.4%), Thoothukudi (11.3%) and Kancheepuram (10.7%), too, have positivity rate in double digits. Apart from these eight districts, three others have more than 9 per cent TPR.





Active cases in country go up to 8,21,446



