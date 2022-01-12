Only a few patients in ICU, on oxygen support: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Most patients undergoing treatment for COVID at government hospitals in the State are not in ICU or on oxygen support, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian here on Tuesday. As per the data from the department, less than eight per cent of oxygen beds and only about five per cent of ICUs were occupied as on Monday.





“As per ICMR guidelines, those who have mild symptoms are being managed under home isolation and monitored virtually,” said the minister after inspecting a cluster area in Tiruvanmiyur along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.





The Greater Chennai Corporation was monitoring those in home isolation through tele-calling with the help of 178 doctors and volunteers. Oxygen levels would also be taken into account, he said, noting that those with oxygen levels above 92 percent need not be hospitalised.





“There are 21,987 people being managed in home isolation in Chennai and 1,000 volunteers have been appointed to help them. Only those who don’t have the facilities to remain in isolation at home, those with co-morbidities and those aged 60 and above are being treated at COVID Care Centres – or hospitals if they are critical,” Subramanian added.





Only samples from cluster areas were being sent for genomic sequencing to check for Omicron variant, he said, pointing out that those who test positive were getting discharged by the time the sequencing reports come. Among the new cases, 85 per cent of samples have shown S-gene drop which indicates new variant.





At least 70 per cent in the 15-18 age category have received the first dose of the vaccine. The drive to administer booster is also proceeding, he said.





Ahead of the visit by Union Health Ministry officials on Wednesday in connection with the inauguration of 11 new medical colleges, Subramanian would inspect the war room, control room, oxygen storage room and other facilities.



