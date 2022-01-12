Vax turns game changer in 3rd wave, most ICU patients comorbid

Chennai :

Most of the COVID patients in the ongoing third wave admitted to the hospital or requiring intense medical support are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or with comorbidities.





Most COVID patients in this spell are being managed in home conditions but hospitalisation is being resorted to in the case of the elderly and those in the middle-ages with other illnesses, doctors in government hospitals in the city say.





“Most of the cases that are received in ICUs are with comorbid conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, respiratory problems and other health concerns or people above the age of 80. Other cases are not severe and patients are recovering well,” said Dr E Theranirajan, dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





More unvaccinated people are being rushed to hospitals as they are impacted severely by the virus compared to those who had completed their vaccination. Dr Theranirajan added that there are about 28 COVID patients in ICU, of which only two are fully vaccinated, 7 are partially vaccinated and others are unvaccinated.





Authorities at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, said Omicron cases were being detected across the age groups, in those with comorbidities, and without it. However, with more COVID cases being referred to the hospital in the past 7-10 days, the hospital has been seeing more unvaccinated patients and those with two or more comorbid conditions requiring intensive care. “Though the mortality rate is very low compared to the second wave, the patients who require ventilator or ICU support are those who are sick due to other health problems,” said a senior official from the hospital.





Dr R Jayanthi, dean of Omandurar Government Hospital, said there are a total of 126 COVID patients currently at the hospital; 90 aged above 30 years. While 52 of the total patients were unvaccinated, at least 7 of them have taken a single dose and 67 were double vaccinated,” she said. However, only 14 out of 40 patients aged above 40 are double vaccinated.





Senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said vaccination was being emphasised as overall mortality had reduced with more people getting the jab. “We have adequate infrastructure and facilities to handle the COVID-19 cases, but encouraging vaccination can prevent the severity of the disease,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.



