Chennai logs TPR of 18.1, closely followed by Chengalpattu at 18

The overall (TPR) touched 10.3 per cent, with the highest of 18.1 per cent in Chennai

Chennai :

The number of COVID cases in the State crossed the 15,000 mark on Tuesday, taking the total to 28,29,655.





With 1,34,658 people being tested in the past 24 hours, the overall test positivity rate (TPR) touched 10.3 per cent, with the highest of 18.1 per cent in Chennai and 18 per cent in Chengalpattu. The highest of 6,484 cases were reported in Chennai. It had 35,833 active cases as well. There are 75,083 active cases in the State, of which 47 per cent are in Chennai. It is a drop from 53 per cent about a week ago.





Officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said it was too early to analyse the pattern of cases and conclude the decline in the cases.





Among other districts, Chengalpattu had 1,665 cases, followed by 893 in Tiruvallur and 863 in Coimbatore. As many as 20 deaths were notified in the State and 9 were in Chennai. The total number of deaths in the State reached 36,886. At least 3,043 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 27,17,686.





Reduce testing charges to Rs 500, PMK urges Tamil Nadu govt





PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, on Tuesday, urged the State govt to decrease COVID testing charges on par with other states.



“At a time when the third wave has started, the only way to reduce the infection is to increase the testing. But when compared to other states, testing charges are high in Tamil Nadu.



In the neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the testing charges are just Rs 500, even in private labs, but in Tamil Nadu, it is around Rs 900,” said Anbumani, in a statement. He added that the number of daily tests done in TN is around 1.35 lakh and it should be increased to three lakh.









