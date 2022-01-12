Loads reach Koyambedu but sugarcane sale yet to pick up

Koyambedu market seeing an increase but the sale of sugarcane is yet to pick up (Credit: Reuters)

Chennai :

The loads coming to the Koyambedu wholesale market have been seeing an increase but the sale of sugarcane is yet to pick up even the prices have come down compared to last year.





“Usually, sugarcane sale starts a week before Pongal but it was delayed because of the full lockdown on Sunday. We expected it to pick up soon. Even the price has come down this year — Rs 300 to Rs 400 per bundle (10-12 sugarcanes). Last year, a bundle was sold for Rs 500 to Rs 600,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that if the sales increased from Thursday evening, then the rates were also expected to go up to Rs 500 per bundle. Prices of other Pongal essentials have also decreased. Turmeric is sold for Rs 50 to 60 per kg, yam for Rs 30 and sweet potato for Rs 20.





Meanwhile, flower vendors have urged the government to keep temples open on weekends, especially this week, as their sales have been affected by the pandemic restrictions.





“Last year, the sales were hit during the festival season. This year, too, there is not much crowd in the market and the prices have dropped by 50 per cent,” said S Mookandi, secretary of Koyambedu Flower Merchants Association.





“Additionally, temples are also closed. If the government can allow the opening of temples and instead other crowded places like malls and theatres, it would help us,” he added.





Currently, jasmine is sold at Rs 1,200-Rs 1,500 per kg; rose, Rs 20-Rs 40; marigold, Rs 30-Rs 40; tuberose, Rs 50-Rs 60; and Crossandra Rs 300-Rs 400.



