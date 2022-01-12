Police allay apprehensions of history-sheeter’s wife in Madras HC

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu police department on Tuesday informed the Madras High Court that the police have no intention to encounter notorious gangster Padappai Guna and actions will be initiated in accordance with the law.





The state police represented by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E Rajthilak made this submission before Justice M Nirmal Kumar while the judge was hearing a petition moved by G Ellammal, wife of the history-sheeter.





The petitioner, in her affidavit, expressed her apprehension that the state police would encounter her husband as he is facing cases on several charges. including murder.





She further said police would encounter her husband and wanted the court to prevent it.





However, the APP rejected all those contentions. “If the accused surrenders, the police will treat Guna in accordance with the law,” the police department said in its response. The judge dismissed the plea by Ellammal pointing out that police have submitted their stance clearly.



