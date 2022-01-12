CITU warns of protests if Foxconn fails to address workers’ issue

Chennai :

The CITU on Tuesday warned that it would struggle for the basic rights of the workers if Foxconn continued its old approach towards labour issues.





The trade union’s warning comes amid the reports of Foxconn, the contract manufacturer of iPhones for Apple, reopening its plant on Wednesday. E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU who was jailed during Foxconn workers protest said that the release neither mention about re-employment of all the workers nor the payment of salaries until then.



