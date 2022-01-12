Wed, Jan 12, 2022

CITU warns of protests if Foxconn fails to address workers’ issue

Published: Jan 12,202203:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU who was jailed during Foxconn workers protest said that the release neither mention about re-employment of all the workers nor the payment of salaries until then.

The trade union’s warning comes amid the reports of Foxconn
The trade union’s warning comes amid the reports of Foxconn
Chennai:
The CITU on Tuesday warned that it would struggle for the basic rights of the workers if Foxconn continued its old approach towards labour issues.

The trade union’s warning comes amid the reports of Foxconn, the contract manufacturer of iPhones for Apple, reopening its plant on Wednesday. E Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary of CITU who was jailed during Foxconn workers protest said that the release neither mention about re-employment of all the workers nor the payment of salaries until then.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations