Madras HC imposes ban on cockfight events until January 25

The bench questioned the stand taken by the state by seeking a counter and asked how could it allow cockfights while COVID’s spreading rapidly.

Madurai:
The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday imposed a ban on cockfights across Tamil Nadu until January 25.

A petition filed by Premnath of Karur came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice G Jayachandran. The petitioner stated that the cockfight was being conducted traditionally during Pongal at Poolamvalasu village in Aravakurichi taluk amid many violations.

So he asked the bench to impose a ban. The bench questioned the stand taken by the state by seeking a counter and asked how could it allow cockfights while COVID’s spreading rapidly.

