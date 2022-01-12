Man falls from 5th floor, dies

Chennai :

A 57-year-old man fell to death from the fifth floor of a high-rise apartment in a gated community in Ayanavaram in the wee hours of Tuesday. The deceased, R Venkatesan, was a marine engineer and employed at an IT firm in Kilpauk, the police said.





On Monday, Venkatesan visited a private hospital for knee pain and returned home. His family said Venkatesan didn’t sleep well that night due to the pain and stepped out of the house on the fifth floor around 5.30 am. A few minutes later, he was found lying in a pool of blood in the common area. He was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital but was declared brought dead.





On information, the Ayanavaram police sent the body for post-mortem examination and registered a case. The police are investigating if Venkatesan slipped from the fifth floor or jumped to end his life unable to bear the pain. Venkatesan is survived by a wife and two children.



