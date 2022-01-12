20 flights cancelled at Chennai airport

Chennai :

As many as 20 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport due to shortage of passengers on Monday. Sources attributed the drop in footfall to the increase in cases and people staying indoors.





Usually, around 270 flights operate from Chennai airport and the footfall was roughly 30,000. But in the past few days, the footfall decreased and flight operations were affected. Sources said the footfall has come down to 20,000 and only 206 flights were operated on Monday.



