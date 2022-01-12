Man loses Rs 30k, robbed of bike, gold trying to retrieve it

Chennai :

The Kumaran Nagar police are investigating a complaint from a man who was robbed of gold and a bike by a five-member gang led by a woman. The robbery happened when he was on his way to retrieve Rs 30,000, which he lost on a mobile application to meet women.





The victim, a 24-year-old man, is a medical representative. The police said he used Locanto, a mobile phone application, to chat with women and spent Rs 5,000 each for three sessions of video calls with women he found through the application.





While the calls usually last up to an hour, the victim was not satisfied with the duration. For a day-long call, he was reportedly asked to pay Rs 30,000. To his disappointment, he did not receive any response after the online payment.





While the incident happened at least two months ago, the man did not lose hope and tried to get in touch with the women he had already talked to.





He managed to speak to one of them recently and was asked to wait near the Kasi theatre in Ashok Nagar on Monday night. When he reached the location, a woman came with four men. Instead of returning the money, the men allegedly attacked him and robbed him of a 1.5 sovereign gold chain he was wearing and his two-wheeler.





After the gang fled the spot, the victim approached the Kumaran Nagar police and lodged a formal complaint. A hunt has been launched for the suspects, including the woman.



