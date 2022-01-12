App promotes walking, cycling in Chennai

Chennai :

To promote walking and cycling among people, Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs have launched an initiative called Nalamigu Chennai.





They have also launched an app called Share the Road, Chennai, that is anchored within the Namma Chennai app of GCC. Felix John, the Bicycle Mayor of Chennai, tells DT Next, “Share the Road, Chennai, is created by Project Stride of the India Smart Cities Fellowship Program.





This app is beneficial for cyclists and pedestrians in Chennai. You can score streets, share walking or cycling-related improvement ideas and mark concerns through this app. People can share feedback on public space and street design projects as well. If you are an avid cyclist, this app helps in finding cycling facilities such as repair, rental, retail shops and parking spaces. If there are any cycling facilities near your neighbourhood, you can map them as well.”



