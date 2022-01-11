5 times when actor Siddharth's statements courted controversy

Chennai :





What exactly did the actor say?





Reacting to Modi's security breach during his visit to Punjab, Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists."





In response to this, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Following strong criticism on social media for the tweet, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".









"Learning Hindi is different from being forced to learn it"





The actor known to be a staunch critic of the BJP-establishment, opposed alleged Hindi imposition through the implementation of the New Education Policy 2019 (NEP). Siddharth was caught in the eye of storm for two tweets he posted on this issue. He said, "There is a big difference between a native Tamil speaker learning Hindi vs being forced to study it and write exams in it. I speak 5 languages and understand 10. I wasn't forced to lean them and that's how it should be. India is a mixture of great languages. Leave them be." The Rang De Basanti actor didn't leave it there though, in a follow-up tweet he said, "Nobody from Tamil Nadu needs to learn Hindi forcefully. They will learn it if and when the need arises, as is the case for any language other than the mother tongue. Any Indian who wants to communicate abroad would choose to learn English ahead of Hindi. End of discussion." Siddharth joined the bandwagon of celebrities who were opposed to the NEP.





The "Tea-seller" jibe at Modi





The South actor in an oblique reference to PM Modi, tweeted connecting Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi with tea filter "Channi" in Hindi. He tweeted "Channi is used to strain Tea. What do you use to restrain a Tea seller?". This tweet came in the wake of the 15-20 minutes stoppage of Modi's cavalcade in Punjab.







Channi is used to strain Tea.



What do you use to restrain a Tea seller?#NoFilterpic.twitter.com/7egXHzMUJG — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022





Siddharth borrows Santhanam's lines against Dhanush?





In 2016, Dhanush announced his Hollywood debut "The Extraordinary Journey of Fakir" helmed by Marjane Satrapi. Shortly after this announcement, Siddharth borrowed Santhanam's lines "Nagoor Biriyani ulundoorpettaiyila irukkura oru therunaayikku kedaikkanumnu yeluthirundha, adha yaaralayum maatha mudiyadhu. Tamil Thathuvam --- If a streetdog in Ulundoorpettai has the fortune of tasting Nagoor Biriyani, then none can change it. For this tweet, the actor received a barrage of criticism from Dhanush fans. Siddharth was said to be envious of Dhanush.