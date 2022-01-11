Petrol and diesel at the same price for the 68th day in Chennai

Chennai :

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.





Accordingly, oil companies are adjusting petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. Thus, petrol and diesel prices are fluctuating.





Meanwhile, a liter of petrol has been selling unchanged in Chennai for the last 67 days.





In this situation, for the 68th day in Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are still unchanged.





Accordingly, a liter of petrol costs Rs 101.40 and diesel Rs 91.43 in Chennai today.