GCC inoculates 43 pc of eligible children in 15-18 category

Chennai :

In just one week after the government started vaccinating children between the age of 15 to 18 years, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) covered nearly half of the eligible child population in the city with the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.





According to GCC data, 1,10,657 children, mostly school students, have been given their first doses till Sunday night. The civic body has identified 2,55,574 children between the eligible age group. The coverage is around 43 per cent.





“Special camps are being conducted in schools across the city. Private schools are conducting camps along with the civic body. A few camps are planned this week also,” a GCC official said.





As per the data, Ambattur, Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have administered more doses as Ambattur administered vaccine to 12,591 children. Royapuram, Kodambakkam and Adyar zones have inoculated 10,718, 10,491 and 10,053 children respectively.





In terms of the rate of vaccination, the Manali zone covered around 84 per cent of its eligible child population. Zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Royapuram, Ambattur, Alandur and Sholinganallur covered 50 per cent of their eligible children.





City nears 1 crore doses





Meanwhile, the number of doses administered in the city is nearing one crore as more than 93 lakh doses, including first and second doses, have been administered by Chennai Corporation as well as private hospitals. Of the total, over 55.62 lakh are first doses (excluding the doses given to children), and 40.27 lakh doses are second doses. The first and second coverage in the city is 93 and 73 per cent respectively.





Phone numbers for booster





Persons above 60 with comorbidities can contact 1913, 044 25384520 or 044 46122300 and register their details. Booster doses will be given at their houses.





Those above 60, yet to take second dose can also call, a GCC release said. Frontline workers and persons above 60 with comorbidities, who took second doses before 39 weeks, can get their booster doses at urban primary health centres.



