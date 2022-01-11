‘RN Ravi to decide on giving panel report to Surappa’

Chennai :

State Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the government could not serve the report of Justice (retired) P Kalaiyarasan Commission to former Anna University vice-chancellor MK Surappa citing that the state has to furnish it to the Governor.





The inquiry commission was constituted during the reign of the AIADMK government to probe the alleged financial mismanagement, irregularities in recruitment and other issues in Anna University during the tenure of Surappa.





The AG has made this submission before Justice V Parthiban contending that the Governor, who is the chancellor of Anna University, has to decide whether to give or not the inquiry commission’s report to Surappa. The judge was hearing a petition preferred by Surappa challenging the formation of a commission to probe alleged mismanagement in Anna University.





On recording the submissions, the Judge said that the orders are reserved in this matter. Further, Justice Parthiban held that the court is of the opinion that the inquiry report shall be given to Surappa.





The judge has also questioned the reluctance of the government to serve the inquiry commission’s report to Surappa before sending it to the Governor.





The judge pointed out that the petitioner could take further course of action only after he receives the inquiry commission’s report. “The court also could pass orders to furnish the copy of the report to the petitioner,” the judge added. However, the AG said that according to the provisions the petitioner shall approach the Governor to get the copy. Meanwhile, Surappa submitted that the commission was constituted without the knowledge of the Chancellor. The judge adjourned the matter without mentioning a date for pronouncing the orders.



