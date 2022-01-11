41-yr-old ends life over online rummy debts

Chennai :

A 41-year-old man ended his life by suicide over mounting debt after he lost all his savings playing online rummy in Koyambedu.





The deceased D Dinesh of Semathamman Nagar was running a growing centre at Chinmaya Nagar and lived with his wife Nalini and two children.





Dinesh, who was reportedly addicted to liquor and playing rummy online, lost all his savings and started borrowing from friends in the hope of retrieving the money he lost, but ended up losing the borrowed sums too.





Dejected and unable to settle the loans, Dinesh hanged himself at his house after his wife and children went to sleep in another room on Sunday night.





Koyambedu police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. A suicide note reportedly penned in English confirmed that he resorted to the extreme step over mounting debt.





Dinesh's suicide marks the first death in Chennai this year due to online rummy addiction.





In another incident, a 42-year-old man committed suicide in Kundrathur after a quarrel with his wife over mounting debt while his wife, who attempted suicide, was rescued. The deceased Kannan was an electrician and resident of Periya Colony in Nandambakkam.





On Sunday, a quarrel erupted between the couple and dejected Kannan consumed pesticide and shocked wife to tried to hang herself. However, neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to a nearby hospital, but Kannan was declared brought dead. Kundrathur police have registered a case.





Enact ordinance to ban online rummy: Anbumani

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, on Monday, urged the State government to enact an ordinance to ban online rummy in the State. "In the last 5 months, 12 persons have lost their lives to online rummy in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu should not wait anymore and should immediately enact an ordinance to ban online rummy," tweeted Anbumani.



