Iran Anbu inspects road works carried out by Chennai Corporation

Chennai :

As the Greater Chennai Corporation has resumed laying roads after the monsoon, State Chief Secretary V Iran Anbu inspected the works on Sunday late night. During the inspection, the Chief Secretary visited DGS Dinakaran Road in the Adyar zone.





He verified whether the road is being laid to maintain the stipulated level. GCC officials, including Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, accompanied the Chief Secretary. The civic body was relaying as many as 7,132 roads of 1,066 kilometres before the monsoon rains.





However, the works were paused owing to the onset of the monsoon. Of the total roads, works on around 1,656 bus route roads and interior roads were resumed recently for 312 kilometres for Rs 213 crore. The project has been taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0.



