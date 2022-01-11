Six years after molesting minor, 59-yr-old kin held under Pocso Act

Chennai :

Vepery all-women police have arrested a 59-year-old man under Pocso Act for molesting a relative minor girl in 2015 when she was just nine.





The girl, who is 16 now, had been going for therapy after falling into depression over the sexual assault and informed the counsellors about the abuse she underwent from her own uncle.





The child welfare committee was informed and a formal complaint was lodged at Vepery all-women police station. The accused, an auto driver, was picked up and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.



