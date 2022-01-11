Kamakoti steps in as IIT-M’s new director

Chennai :

Professor V Kamakoti, who led the team that designed India’s first Indigenously-developed microprocessor, ‘SHAKTI’, would be the next director of the IIT, Madras.





He succeeds Professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi, who is stepping down after completing two terms as the director. Professor Kamakoti is also a member of Centre’s National Security Advisory Board.





An alumnus of IIT-M, Kamakoti is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research. IITs in Delhi, Mandi and Indore too got new directors.



