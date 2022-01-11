Tamil entrepreneurs meet in May

Chennai :

A global summit for Tamil entrepreneurs and professionals is planned to be held in London with major participation expected from Tamil Nadu.





“We have reached out to the office of Chief Minister MK Stalin and Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had confirmed to attend the global summit on May 5 to 7,” Anandh Kannan, vice chairman, World Tamil Organisation (WTO – UK) told DT Next. They are expecting a couple of Ministers too.



